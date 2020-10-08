Logo

    1standings

    Eileen Bildman

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2018
    debut year
    4
    seasons
    career
    2.07
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    85.00
    points overall
    41
    race contested
    • 25 in 2019 Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season for points won
    • 18th July 2021, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Race-2
      last race
    • 13° in 2018, 458 Challenge North America
      best season
    • 10° in Watkins Glen Race-2 2018
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Long Island
      team
    • 179
      race number
    • 17
      position
    • 10.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    2 times out of 41
    4.88%
    finishes greater than 10
    28 times out of 41
    68.29%
    finishes less than 10
    11 times out of 41
    26.83%
    retirements
    1 times out of 41
    2.44%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 41
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 41
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 41
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    2.44%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    9.76%
    8
    7.32%
    9
    2.44%
    10
    4.88%
    position
    0
    1
    0
    0
    0
    0
    4
    3
    1
    2
