    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge NA Official Drivers 2021
    1standings

    Brett Jacobson

    • SAU
      country
    ferrari challenge
    0
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    4.17
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    50.00
    points overall
    12
    race contested
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 10° in Virginia International Raceway Race-2 2021
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Austin
      team
    • 123
      race number
    • 5
      position
    • 50.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    2 times out of 12
    16.67%
    finishes greater than 10
    3 times out of 12
    25%
    finishes less than 10
    9 times out of 12
    75%
    retirements
    0 times out of 12
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 12
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 12
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 12
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    8.33%
    3
    8.33%
    4
    0%
    5
    25%
    6
    8.33%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    8.33%
    10
    16.67%
    position
    0
    1
    1
    0
    3
    1
    0
    0
    1
    2
