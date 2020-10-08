Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Barry Zekelman, driver in Ferrari Challenge NA - Canada.
    1standings

    Barry Zekelman

    • CAN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2014
    debut year
    8
    seasons
    career
    9.34
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    626.00
    points overall
    67
    race contested
    • 199 in 2017 Coppa Shell North America
      best season for points won
    • 18th July 2021, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2017, Coppa Shell North America
      best season
    • 4° in Sonoma Race-1 2014
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM 1
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Ontario
      team
    • 99
      race number
    • 7
      position
    • 34.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    24 times out of 67
    35.82%
    finishes greater than 10
    3 times out of 67
    4.48%
    finishes less than 10
    58 times out of 67
    86.57%
    retirements
    7 times out of 67
    10.45%

    personal performance

    Wins
    4 times out of 67
    5.97%
    pole positions
    6 times out of 67
    8.96%
    fastest laps
    10 times out of 67
    14.93%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    5.97%
    2
    22.39%
    3
    7.46%
    4
    19.4%
    5
    8.96%
    6
    7.46%
    7
    5.97%
    8
    4.48%
    9
    4.48%
    10
    0%
    position
    4
    15
    5
    13
    6
    5
    4
    3
    3
    0
