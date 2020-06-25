From the dgc.gov.it website, by inputting your health card or vaccination code, recovery code, negative test result code (sent to you by text message or email).

In any pharmacy, on presentation of your health card (only for vaccination or negative test result certs but not recovery certs);

On the “Immuni” or “IO” apps, which can be downloaded to your smartphone apps to receive a message every time a Green Cert becomes available to the holder.

Our staff are authorised to ask visitors to show their Green Pass either in digital or print form at the entrance to the museums to ensure they are valid. Holders will also need to show an ID document. Please arrive at the museum entrances with the correct documents to hand to facilitate checking and access.

For further information on how to obtain the Green Pass, please go to: www.dgc.gov.it