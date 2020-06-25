Dear Visitors,
- that the holder has received a first dose of vaccine or a single-dose vaccine more than 15 days previously;
- that the holder is doubly vaccinated;
- that the holder has had a negative a PCR or rapid antigen test result within the previous 48 hours;
- that the holder has recovered from Covid-19 within the last six months.
How to get the Green Pass
Our staff are authorised to ask visitors to show their Green Pass either in digital or print form at the entrance to the museums to ensure they are valid. Holders will also need to show an ID document. Please arrive at the museum entrances with the correct documents to hand to facilitate checking and access.
For further information on how to obtain the Green Pass, please go to: www.dgc.gov.it
Covid Green Certificates Accepted
The list of countries is constantly being revised. To check the latest updates, we recommend going to: https://ec.europa.eu/info/live-work-travel-eu/coronavirus-response/safe-covid-19-vaccines-europeans/eu-digital-covid-certificate_en
Green pass equivalent certificationshttps://www.trovanorme.salute.gov.it/norme/renderNormsanPdf?anno=2021&codLeg=82920&parte=1%20&serie=null
For any information you may require, please email us at:
museo@ferrari.com
Thank you for your cooperation!