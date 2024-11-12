New Power Generation

Reflecting this distinct spirit of the island and the next generations, the tour created a dynamic force field between moments of tranquillity at the wellbeing retreat Es Racó d’Artà and vibrant moments in the Ferrari convoy. Culinary spots in the middle of nature contrasted with lively beach clubs. Altogether, a perfect mix of off-the-beaten-track experiences, slow living and dynamic driving.

As highlights, three entrepreneurial couples – all under 40 – exclusively opened their doors to their remote sanctuaries. Sometimes quite literally in the fields. Every encounter felt so authentic and relaxed, as if you had known them for a long time, characterized by their deep appreciation for the quality and beauty of the local essence.