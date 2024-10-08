Celebrating the GTO

Following last year’s debut Ferrari Legacy Tour, which saw a select group of F40 models touring the beautiful Tuscan countryside, this October saw the second such event, this time celebrating the 40th anniversary of Maranello’s first supercar – the legendary GTO – against the backdrop of the glorious Italian Dolomites.
Unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show in 1984, the GTO boasted a 2.8-litre turbo-charged V8 engine, striking design from Pininfarina and advanced composite bodywork, which combined to create a Prancing Horse that was lauded by the motoring press and the public alike. Initially, Ferrari had aimed to build just 200 examples of the GTO, the number required to be granted homologation for Group B racing, but major changes to the rules resulted in Ferrari pulling out of the championship. However, development of the GTO continued, resulting in Ferrari’s first ever supercar. Just 272 examples were built before production ended.
So, to see 25 pristine examples of this very special car at the GTO Legacy Tour 2024 proved to be a most memorable event. Together with their drivers and guests, the cars gathered at the exclusive Lefay Resort & Spa in the beautiful town of Pinzolo, nestled in the ski area of Madonna di Campiglio in the Rendena valley, before spending three glorious days touring the stunning mountain passes of the Italian Dolomites, while taking in the attendant jaw-dropping scenery of the region.
Day one saw the GTO procession exploring Senale, one of the highest villages in the Italian Alps, and Appiano in the South Tyrol region while passing through rich verdant valleys past romantic castles and vineyards. Day two promised more of the same quintessentially Italian driving experiences, with the GTO convoy this time climbing the winding roads of Monte Bondone before heading towards the town of Riva del Garda, a beautiful setting at the northern end of Lake Garda, and finishing the day with a late afternoon sprint back to Pinzolo.
Day three, the final day of driving, saw the GTO procession leaving Pinzolo and heading due south to Maranello, passing through the picturesque village of Costermano sul Garda and the historic, culturally rich city of Mantova before being welcomed at Ferrari’s storied headquarters.
The final day of the tour introduced expert specialists from the company’s Classiche department, together with some of the original GTO development team, who gave the assembled GTO drivers a host of fascinating insights into some of the secrets and untold engineering tales behind this very special Prancing Horse, ahead of the cars being driven through the Ferrari factory to be briefly put on display.
The event culminated in a parade around Ferrari’s exclusive Fiorano Circuit before the cars, and their drivers, departed the following day. Three epic days of driving, with wonderful roads and magnificent scenery, and a final pilgrimage to the GTO’s birthplace. A more than fitting tribute, as well as a welcome return home, for Ferrari’s very first supercar.