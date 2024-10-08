Celebrating the GTO

So, to see 25 pristine examples of this very special car at the GTO Legacy Tour 2024 proved to be a most memorable event. Together with their drivers and guests, the cars gathered at the exclusive Lefay Resort & Spa in the beautiful town of Pinzolo, nestled in the ski area of Madonna di Campiglio in the Rendena valley, before spending three glorious days touring the stunning mountain passes of the Italian Dolomites, while taking in the attendant jaw-dropping scenery of the region.

Day one saw the GTO procession exploring Senale, one of the highest villages in the Italian Alps, and Appiano in the South Tyrol region while passing through rich verdant valleys past romantic castles and vineyards. Day two promised more of the same quintessentially Italian driving experiences, with the GTO convoy this time climbing the winding roads of Monte Bondone before heading towards the town of Riva del Garda, a beautiful setting at the northern end of Lake Garda, and finishing the day with a late afternoon sprint back to Pinzolo.