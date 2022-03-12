“

To be honest, the first part of the race in the wet was challenging.

Alessandro Pier Guidi

#51

But this is Spa, so the weather is by definition unpredictable. These were the conditions we needed to try and fight for victory because we knew we didn’t have a chance in the dry. However, in the wet, anything can happen. I was in the car for a long time, but in the end we were fast in the rain, and I tried to push as hard as possible. We lost a lot of time with the first red flag because there was no pass-around, and then with the second one, luckily, we gained it. At the restart, I found myself behind the Am’s. Basically, I couldn’t see anything in front of me because of the water thrown up by their cars. So much so that I sometimes had to lift my foot on the straight. It was difficult to keep control of the car, especially coming out of the pits on cold tyres, so it was a constant gamble. We needed a race like this to have any chance of winning, and we did well to take it, also thanks to James’ fantastic work in final stages. The Porsches were a lot quicker than us in the dry, and he did well to defend himself and win. We didn’t expect this, so we are all the happier for this victory.