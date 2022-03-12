The 1000 Miles of Sebring, the opening round of the FIA WEC World Championship, ended with fourth and fifth place for the 488 GTEs in the LMGTE Pro class and fifth place for the Iron Dames’ Ferrari in the Am. The race ended prematurely with just under an hour to go due to a high risk of lightning, obliging the race direction to show the red flag.
Track Temp40.90 ºCHour 1
Air Temp28.50 ºCHour 1
Track Temp32.50 ºCHour 8
Air Temp27.40 ºCHour 8
2LMGTE Pro
AF Corse#51A. PIER GUIDI / J. CALADO
Race Result4
Fastest Lap1:58.965
Pit Stop6
Laps183
Total time7:19:35.390
Gap from leader3:46.117
AF Corse#52M. MOLINA / A. FUOCO
Race Result5
Fastest Lap1:59.122
Pit Stop6
Laps180
Total time7:16:13.723
Gap from leader3 Laps
It was a very long race and it developed as we expected.
We didn't have the pace of the others and struggled to overtake the Am cars. Today was very difficult but we got the best possible result. The car went well, it was balanced, we just lacked power and speed but that's something we knew since the prologue, it didn't surprise us. Otherwise the race was error-free, with good pit stops from the guys. In the end we were never competitive, nor could we have been, so we finished in the same position as we started from.
Alessandro Pier Guidi #51
It was not a good race for us and we never had the pace to fight for the podium.
We had a problem with the power steering, something that has never happened before so we will have to find out why it happened. We tried to recover and bring home points for the championship. Until the problem occurred the car wasn't going badly, we had a pace comparable to the 51. We must try to improve further, Antonio was very fast and already at the level of the most experienced and this leaves me confident for the rest of the season.