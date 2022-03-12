“

It was a very long race and it developed as we expected.

Alessandro Pier Guidi

#51

We didn't have the pace of the others and struggled to overtake the Am cars. Today was very difficult but we got the best possible result. The car went well, it was balanced, we just lacked power and speed but that's something we knew since the prologue, it didn't surprise us. Otherwise the race was error-free, with good pit stops from the guys. In the end we were never competitive, nor could we have been, so we finished in the same position as we started from.