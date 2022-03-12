First used by Formula 1 in 2004, the circuit boasts various hi-tech facilities, especially the VIP Tower, an eight-storey building from which guests can view the entire track. The circuit is 5.417 km long and a firm drivers' favourite, offering many places where they can pass their rivals.

With a combination of fast and slow corners and an unusually long straight, the main difficulties are a lack of grip and tyre wear. The wind continually blows the desert sand onto the asphalt. To overcome this problem, the organisers have developed a bitumen with a very special grain that always ensures sufficient grip.