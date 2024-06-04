Ferrari is of course informed by its illustrious past, but is never constrained by it. The new 12Cilindri boldly writes its own design story with a completely fresh language, says Flavio Manzoni, Ferrari Chief Design Officer. “With the Ferrari 12Cilindri, we wanted to radically transform the stylistic codes of Ferrari’s previous mid-front-engined V12s. It marks a clear departure from the sculptural language of its predecessor. One of the objectives was to explore design languages only tangentially related to the car world.”

To appreciate the 12Cilindri’s design, it is vital to understand the context of the new model within Ferrari’s line-up, says Andrea Militello, Head of Sports Cars Exterior Design. “At launch, the 812 Superfast was the most powerful, highest performing car in the Ferrari range. That’s not the case anymore, because the SF90 Stradale and SF90 XX Stradale – with 1000 cv and 1030 cv respectively – have since usurped it. That opened new opportunities to explore a more sophisticated approach, a more holistic approach, rather than being all about performance and the communication of sportiness.