The iconic engine has followed some of the modifications made on the Ferrari 812 Competizione that derive from the Prancing Horse’s experience in Formula 1, such as the sliding finger follower for a higher-performance valve lift profile. Titanium con rods and aluminium alloy pistons have been used to cut weight and therefore reduce inertia, all to the benefit of both rpm and sound. The intake system, featuring variable geometry inlet tracts and a re-engineered plenum, harmonises the high frequencies with the low tones emitted by the exhaust manifold, providing the occupants with a symphony that boasts the distinctive timbre of Maranello’s V12 engines. And now the driving experience can be elevated even further: the sound of the V12 engine can be enjoyed in open-top driving on the Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider, unveiled at the same exclusive venue in Miami.

