DUAL PURPOSE

Let’s just reiterate that fact: it’s road-legal. Therein lies the true achievement of this astonishing new model from Ferrari: it is designed for drivers to experience the intensity and exhilaration of a car created not only for the track, but also for regular roads.

Raffaele de Simone emerges from the driver’s seat with a sense of serenity after his exertions. “We could have made this car even faster on the circuit with a pure track set-up,” he says, “but it’s called the SF90 XX Stradale, so it has to have both the ‘XX’ DNA and the ‘Stradale’ element. To me, this is a very important achievement.”

Of course, the development task was made much easier by having such an impressive starting point as the SF90 Stradale, as de Simone asserts: “Most of the capabilities of the SF90 XX Stradale emerged from the deep knowledge and experience we developed with the SF90 Stradale. We have made a great car even better.”