Dare to Look

Glamour was in full flow at Ferrari’s SS25 collection, which was unveiled at the historic Teatro Alcione during Milan Fashion Week. Those in attendance for the exclusive Ferrari Cabinet showcase included fashion doyenne Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, ‘Gossip Girl’ star Ed Westwick and his wife the actor and model Amy Jackson.
Alongside a packed audience, they were treated to Ferrari Creative Director Rocco Iannone’s latest fashion collection, a truly forward-thinking display that succeeded in blending the timeless craftsmanship of Ferrari with the refined elegance of haute couture. Indeed, Iannone’s SS25 collection set out his fashion manifesto in bold letters – high-end, contemporary tailoring fused effortlessly with the bold aesthetic flourishes that Ferrari is known for as an automaker.
The ‘headline’ pieces in the collection included tailored blazers, bomber jackets, pencil skirts and trousers, each garment beautifully detailed, with sensual silhouettes designed to sculpt and embrace the body, their flowing lines emphasizing fluidity and freedom of movement. Fabrics ranged from padded leather to crinkled organza to Ferrari’s innovative Q-CYCLE® material. Denim workwear items, which brought a rugged, masculine edge to the collection, benefited from brushed and marbled details, while silk carré scarves added a lighter touch to the designs.
Other beautifully presented catwalk ‘looks’ included dresses, skirts and T-shirts featuring 3D embroidery of the Prancing Horse, along with Macramé patches and intricate stitching details, with bold jewellery, masked sunglasses and driving gloves adding just a touch of daring elegance.
While Ferrari’s iconic red was present in many of the designs – as you’d expect it to be – the overall colour palette of Iannone’s latest vision shifted seamlessly from reds to more earthy tones of tobacco, leather and terracotta, concluding in a spirited bouquet of yellow that added a vital spray of energy to the proceedings.
A range of beautifully crafted accessories further elevated the SS25 collection. The Maranello Clutch, now made from radica leather, was a welcome addition to Ferrari’s accessory lineup alongside pieces such as the toolbox-inspired leather handbag and the hybrid driving ballerina, available as a sandal, pump and boot.
Ultimately, the SS25 collection was a triumph of precision tailoring, bold colours and sleek lines working in concert to create a beautiful Ferrari wardrobe that also echoed the unique design language of the Prancing Horse. No easy feat, but one which Iannone managed with considerable élan, his heroic efforts ensuring that Ferrari will continue to be a leading light in both the fashion and automotive worlds.