Dare to Look

While Ferrari’s iconic red was present in many of the designs – as you’d expect it to be – the overall colour palette of Iannone’s latest vision shifted seamlessly from reds to more earthy tones of tobacco, leather and terracotta, concluding in a spirited bouquet of yellow that added a vital spray of energy to the proceedings.

A range of beautifully crafted accessories further elevated the SS25 collection. The Maranello Clutch, now made from radica leather, was a welcome addition to Ferrari’s accessory lineup alongside pieces such as the toolbox-inspired leather handbag and the hybrid driving ballerina, available as a sandal, pump and boot.

Ultimately, the SS25 collection was a triumph of precision tailoring, bold colours and sleek lines working in concert to create a beautiful Ferrari wardrobe that also echoed the unique design language of the Prancing Horse. No easy feat, but one which Iannone managed with considerable élan, his heroic efforts ensuring that Ferrari will continue to be a leading light in both the fashion and automotive worlds.