Passion Parade

Milan’s historic Teatro Alcione, in the city’s beautiful Piazza Vetra, played host to a showcase of 51 of the latest looks from Ferrari’s Creative Director Rocco Iannone. Transformed into an intimate and immersive space – with an accompanying soundtrack of live harpists and a techno backing track to create the perfect ambiance for the occasion – the theatre was a focal point during Milan Fashion Week as Ferrari’s latest collection, under the theme of ‘BODY. ENERGY. LIGHT’, took flight in front of the world’s fashion elite.
The opening red looks celebrated the passion, emotion and desire that the body is capable of. Silks and shearlings, including a raw-hemmed fringed skirt, dominated the looks as the show transitioned into an all-black section.
A quieter, more subtle taste of luxury followed. A section of full-shouldered, cinched waist suits in dark gray wool-cashmere – lined with red silk – for men and women suggested a move into more traditional business wear. Using classical tailoring fabrics, such as flannel and worsted wools, and substantially reinterpreting them through distinct patternmaking, Iannone has succeeded in creating garments that continually contract and expand every curve and volume.
A selection of chrome-toned suits, dresses, and coats, all in opaquely shiny treated velvets, followed, before the show concluded with an array of accessories. Classic handcrafted leather footwear came first, followed by a sporty driving shoe that was initially shown as a ballerina pump in crinkled patent leather with a square toe and then a décolleté, an ankle boot, and a cuissard boot.
Shearling racing gloves, titanium eyewear and organically moulded chunky metal jewellery continued the automotive theme, as did the GT Bag, in shearling and Nappa leather, and the Maranello Clutch, rendered in a red version studded with gradient crystals. The new structured bags, meanwhile, took their inspiration from the travel trunks of the 1960s.
The ultimate triumph was the way in which the garments effortlessly caught the light and built movement as they were modelled on the runway of the Teatro Alcione. “The clothes in this collection are not forms,” said Iannone. “They are energies that flow in and out of our lives, stretch our bodies, leaving them shiny or dull, allowing them to glimmer or disappear into the landscape.”