A Ferrari on the wrist

A new watchmaking collaboration between Richard Mille and Ferrari has led to the creation of a unique timepiece that has redefined chronometer capabilities while pushing the limits of design. Inspired by the shared values of performance, perfection, and passion, the new RM 43-01 Tourbillon Split-Seconds Chronograph Ferrari pays tribute to Maranello’s racing DNA and fulfils Richard Mille’s commitment to create unique pieces each of which is “a racing machine on the wrist”.
Engineered from the ground up over a three-year development process, the new device is based on the seamless fusion of two of watchmaking’s most complex and storied high complications: the whirling marvel of the tourbillon and the pinnacle manifestation of the split-seconds chronograph with its dual seconds hands for recording split times – a key function for any watch designed for race car drivers. The watch is also exceptionally lightweight and strong thanks to the use of advanced materials like titanium and Carbon TPT® (Thin Ply Technology), a composite material made from layers of carbon filaments that are woven together resulting in lightweight and durable structures.
The new RM 43-01 Ferrari, which will be produced in an extremely limited edition of 150 units – 75 in microblasted titanium and 75 in Carbon TPT® – consolidates a well-established partnership between Maranello and Richard Mille and follows on the brands’ previous collaboration, the RM UP-01 Ferrari, of 2022. The result of a deepened creative and technical exchange between the swiss watchmaking brand and the house of the Prancing Horse, the new timepiece weaves together a subtle but dynamic array of visual and technical elements that take their cue from the automotive brand’s unparalleled technological universe. Indeed, in developing the chronograph the Ferrari Centro Stile played an instrumental role, designing various key elements of the watch from the general aesthetic to the details such as the crown, the hands and the strap featuring the pattern of the Purosangue seats.
The metallic finish of the watch’s baseplate echoes the industrial precision of sandcast engine components, while microblasted bridges recall the toughened matt surface of Ferrari engine covers. Angular structures, adorned with raised ridges, contrasting tonalities and tiny X-shaped supports, interspersed with golden hexagonal socket-head screws are a direct nod to the patterns, parts and extruded details found on Ferrari engine blocks and crankcases.
“A collaboration like this is as much predicated on similarities in values as it is on the visual similarities between a Ferrari engine or a component and the elements used in a watch,” remarks Ferrari Chief Design Officer, Flavio Manzoni, adding: “In terms of performance, anything that has a technical purpose can also be beautiful. The concept of functional beauty is something that we really love.”
From micro-components to material selection every element of the RM 43-01 Tourbillon Split-Seconds Chronograph Ferrari was considered through the lens of performance, as with any Ferrari automobile. Inevitably, every single design decision can impact the integrity and technical capability of a given part. Extensive shock testing, simulations and deep research ensured that every part met Richard Mille’s uncompromising standards. “Our work as movement manufacturers is becoming increasingly scientific which is helping us create components that are even more durable whilst delivering even better performance,” explains Salvador Arbona, Richard Mille’s Movement Technical Director.
The RM 43-01 Tourbillon Split-Seconds Chronograph Ferrari is a true homage to Maranello’s legacy, blending iconic design and unparalleled performance. It represents the pinnacle of horological and automotive synergy, where aesthetics meet function and passion drives innovation.