William TEWIAH, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com

Ferrari Challenge Driver
William
TEWIAH
1
standings
william
tewiah
GHA
country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
1.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
6.00
points overall
4
race contested
25th June 2023, Brands Hatch Race-2
last race
7° in Snetterton Race-1 2023
first top 10
current
season
Coppa Shell
challenge UK
Graypaul Birmingham
team
23
race number
10
position
6.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
25%
8
25%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
25%
Top ten finishes
50%
retirements
25%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
2
news
LATEST NEWS
28 Jun
Ferrari Challenge UK
Reports
from
the
Brands
Hatch
paddock
26 Jun
Ferrari Challenge UK
Drivers
quotes
from
Race
2
at
Brands
Hatch
25 Jun
Ferrari Challenge UK
De
Zille
&
Simmerson
take
first
wins
of
season
