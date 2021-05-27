    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge UK
    1standings

    Matthew THOMPSON

    • GBR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2021
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    6.38
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    51.00
    points overall
    8
    race contested
    • 2nd October 2021, Oulton Park Race-2
      last race
    • 6° in Brands Hatch Circuit Race-1 2021
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell
      challenge UK
    • Graypaul Edinburgh
      team
    • 17
      race number
    • 8
      position
    • 51.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 8
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 8
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    8 times out of 8
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 8
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 8
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 8
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 8
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    25%
    5
    37.5%
    6
    37.5%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    2
    3
    3
    0
    0
    0
    0
