Julian DYE, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com

Ferrari Challenge Driver
Julian
DYE
1
standings
julian
dye
GBR
country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
2.57
average points
0
titles
numbers
18.00
points overall
7
race contested
25th June 2023, Brands Hatch Race-2
last race
8° in Snetterton Race-1 2023
first top 10
current
season
Coppa Shell
challenge UK
Maranello Sales
team
66
race number
8
position
17.00
points
Coppa Shell AM
challenge Europe
Maranello Sales
team
466
race number
22
position
1.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
14.29%
6
14.29%
7
14.29%
8
28.57%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
2
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
28.57%
Top ten finishes
71.43%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
2
standings
news