Ferrari Challenge Driver

Julian DYE

Julian DYE, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
1standings

julian dye

  • GBR
    country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
2.57
average points
0
titles
numbers
18.00
points overall
7
race contested
  • 25th June 2023, Brands Hatch Race-2
    last race
  • 8° in Snetterton Race-1 2023
    first top 10

current season

  • Coppa Shell
    challenge UK
  • Maranello Sales
    team
  • 66
    race number
  • 8
    position
  • 17.00
    points
  • Coppa Shell AM
    challenge Europe
  • Maranello Sales
    team
  • 466
    race number
  • 22
    position
  • 1.00
    points

career

10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
14.29%
6
14.29%
7
14.29%
8
28.57%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
2
0
0

driver results

podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
28.57%
Top ten finishes
71.43%
retirements
0%

personal performance

Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
