    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge Driver Henry Simmons - Ferrari.com
    Henry Simmons

    • GBR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    6.13
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    92.00
    points overall
    15
    race contested
    • 53 in 2019 Trofeo Pirelli UK
      best season for points won
    • 2nd October 2021, Oulton Park Race-2
      last race
    • 3° in 2019, Trofeo Pirelli UK
      best season
    • 6° in Brands Hatch Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli
      challenge UK
    • Maranello Sales
      team
    • 10
      race number
    • 7
      position
    • 39.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    2 times out of 15
    13.33%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 15
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    15 times out of 15
    100%
    retirements
    1 times out of 15
    6.67%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 15
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 15
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 15
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    13.33%
    4
    20%
    5
    6.67%
    6
    20%
    7
    26.67%
    8
    13.33%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    2
    3
    1
    3
    4
    2
    0
    0
