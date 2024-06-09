Voices from the podium in Race 2 at Snetterton

The second race at Snetterton in the third round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK also provided overtaking and duels between the rivals in the two classes. Light rain fell shortly before the start, allowing the drivers to race on a dry track.
Andrew Morrow, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli: “Yeah tough race, we all got away a bit cleaner today. Gilbert (Yates) just got his head down and didn’t put a foot wrong and fair play to him, he had a good race. Towards the end, I found a little bit of pace but it was too late. I’m still happy, P2 was good”.
Pranav Vangala, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “It was a lot of fun, again changeable conditions. The outlaps were a little wet but thankfully the race stayed dry. It was hard to hang onto (Gilbert) Yates and (Andrew) Morrow but I had a great battle with (Haymandhra) Pillai. We’re pretty closely matched so it was awesome to have someone to battle with right until the end and glad I managed to get past him despite our little coming together, which we both came out of relatively unscaved”.
Robert Rees, runner-up Coppa Shell: “The race today was very good, it was nice to make the breakaway and I just seemed to lose a little bit of pace in midfield. Gradually, Mike (Dewhirst) made his way through, and we had a great last few laps. Mike was the better driver today, he got through and got the P1 so congratulations Mike”.
Gary Redman, third place Coppa Shell: “Yeah, it has been good. Obviously getting pole and then finishing third is a little bit disappointing but it has been a long time since I have been in a race car so I can’t complain”.