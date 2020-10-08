Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge UK Official Drivers 2021
    1standings

    Graham De Zille

    • GBR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    16.79
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    235.00
    points overall
    14
    race contested
    • 70 in 2020 Coppa Shell UK
      best season for points won
    • 2nd October 2021, Oulton Park Race-2
      last race
    • 4° in 2020, Coppa Shell UK
      best season
    • 1° in Brands Hatch Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell
      challenge UK
    • Meridien Modena
      team
    • 19
      race number
    • 1
      position
    • 165.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    14 times out of 14
    100%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 14
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    14 times out of 14
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 14
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    12 times out of 14
    85.71%
    pole positions
    12 times out of 14
    85.71%
    fastest laps
    12 times out of 14
    85.71%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    85.71%
    2
    14.29%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    12
    2
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
