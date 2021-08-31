    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    François LANSARD

    • FRA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2021
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    8
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    32.00
    points overall
    4
    race contested
    • 12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 4° in Nürburgring Race-1 2021
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM
      challenge Europe
    • Formula Racing
      team
    • 88
      race number
    • 9
      position
    • 32.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    1 times out of 4
    25%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 4
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    4 times out of 4
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 4
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 4
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 4
    0%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 4
    25%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    25%
    3
    0%
    4
    50%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    25%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    1
    0
    2
    0
    0
    0
    1
    0
    0
