Reports from the Balaton paddock

There was great anticipation and curiosity for the second round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, which was hosted at the brand-new Balaton Circuit Park, some 80 kilometres south of Budapest. An extra commitment for the Prancing Horse’s one-make drivers who, in addition to continuing to acclimatise to the new 296 Challenge, had to face a completely new track.

Absences and firsts. After the first round at Mugello, with 70 starters, the Ferrari Challenge saw more new entries and a number of absences in Hungary. Among these, the most bitter was that of Franz Engstler (Gohm Motorsport - Engstler), victorious in Tuscany, who had to pull out due to some personal physical problems despite being present for Thursday’s tests. But the sporting spirit and the family name were upheld by his son, Luca. Casting off the clothes for coaching his father, he donned suit and gloves to take to the track in his place. For Luca, in his first time at the Maranello-based manufacturer’s championship, it was a weekend for experience, rapidly improving performance up to the third place on the podium in Race-2.

Balaton family. More than ever, the Hungarian event represented a triumph of the family spirit that characterises the Ferrari Challenge paddock. Bence and Tibor Valint, both of Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa, played host, courted by the local press. For the two Hungarians, it was a weekend of light and shade, with the young Bence third and fifth in the Trofeo Pirelli, but still able to maintain the lead in the standings. For the experienced Tibor, on the other hand, a fourth and a fifth place, which, after the results at Mugello, earned him third place in the overall standings behind Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing) and John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham).

Families were also in the spotlight in the team of Gianmarco Marzialetti (Radicci Automobili - Best Lap FCI) always accompanied by his wife and daughter, of Max Mugelli (CDP - Eureka Competition) with his inseparable manager-wife, of Pino Frascaro (Rossocorsa) with his wife and on the helmet of Zois Skrimpias (Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM), where the names of the Greek driver’s wife and daughter are printed. Not forgetting the Gostner family’s commitment on the track, with Thomas in CDP - MP Racing and Manuela with Ineco - Ram Reparto Corse, and that of the Zibrandtsen family, with Niels and Claus in the Formula Racing team.

Veni, vidi, vici. For Giacomo Altoè it was a perfect weekend at Balaton in his Trofeo Pirelli debut. The young Italian driver, already playing a leading role in GT racing, drove Emil Frey Racing’s Ferrari 296 Challenge to two victories, two fastest laps and a pole position, leaving the only point to Philipp Baron (Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team) in Race-2 qualifying.

No problems with acclimatisation for Giacomo, who immediately demonstrated his abilities and threw down the standings gauntlet to Baron, 10 points ahead of him, and to leader Valint, who is 12 points ahead. For Altoè, the goal is to retrace the footsteps of Eliseo Donno, the 2023 champion, and return the Italian flag to the podium in the final ranking.

A dive into the past. Official Ferrari driver Nicklas Nielsen was in attendance at the Hungarian circuit as Race Advisor. For the young Dane, he was dipping into memories of his winning experience in the Ferrari Challenge back in 2018. This success, as Nielsen himself recalled, opened the way for a career in the world of motorsport that, in addition to GT racing, sees him in a leading role in the Maranello-brand’s Hypercar 499P, which in a few days will take on the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans, a round in the FIA WEC World Championship.

Four aces. Four races and four different winners in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, where Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing) and Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing), who triumphed at Mugello, were followed on the top step of the podium by Hungarian Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst), who was also a key figure in the British series, and Italian Marco Zanasi (CDP - Pinetti Motorsport). The four drivers now lead the overall standings within 18 points and herald a heated challenge until the end of the championship, pending the arrival of other protagonists.







