    Ettore Contini, driver in Ferrari Challenge - CH
    1standings

    Ettore Contini

    • CH
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2006
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    9.45
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    312.00
    points overall
    33
    race contested
    • 160 in 2006 Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season for points won
    • 8th October 2017, Imola Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2006, Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season
    • 2° in Silverstone Race-1 2006
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    9 times out of 33
    27.27%
    finishes greater than 10
    5 times out of 33
    15.15%
    finishes less than 10
    26 times out of 33
    78.79%
    retirements
    2 times out of 33
    6.06%

    personal performance

    Wins
    2 times out of 33
    6.06%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 33
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 33
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    6.06%
    2
    9.09%
    3
    12.12%
    4
    6.06%
    5
    18.18%
    6
    9.09%
    7
    9.09%
    8
    3.03%
    9
    3.03%
    10
    6.06%
    position
    2
    3
    4
    2
    6
    3
    3
    1
    1
    2
