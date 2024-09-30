Finali Mondiali at Imola, a show open to fans

The Imola circuit will host a week of thrilling spectacle from 15 to 21 October with the Ferrari Finali Mondiali. This eagerly anticipated event will close the Corse Clienti activities and celebrate the season's triumphs and champions.

Track sessions will kick off on Thursday. The public can gain free entry to the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Thursday and Friday. Fans will sit in the Start 1, 2, and 3 grandstands (NO PADDOCK access).

However, a ticket purchase is required for entry to the main events on Saturday and Sunday—including the Finali Mondiali of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, the much-anticipated traditional Ferrari Show with surprises, and an exhibition of the Maranello manufacturer’s main racing cars.

Tickets are already available for purchase online for members of the public other than Ferrari employees or Ferrari Club members, and all relevant information is accessible via the provided link . Onsite ticket offices will be open on Saturday, 19 October, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, 20 October, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children under 12 can enter free of charge.

The general admission ticket grants access—on Saturday or Sunday, as previously mentioned—to the Start 3 grandstand, the Tosa grandstand, the Acque Minerali grandstands 1/2/3, and the Rivazza 1 grandstand.