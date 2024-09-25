Finali Mondiali returns to Imola for third time

The Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola is set to host the Ferrari Finali Mondiali event for the third time. Since its 1998 edition, the Romagna circuit has not only hosted the decisive races for the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli titles in 2022 and marked the conclusion of all seasonal Corse Clienti activities, but it also had the honour of showcasing the eagerly anticipated debut of the 499P. The Maranello Hypercar was unveiled amidst cheering fans before making its debut in the FIA WEC in March 2023, marking the return of the Prancing Horse to the top endurance class 50 years after its last appearance.

Previous editions. As mentioned, the Emilia-Romagna venue has hosted the Finali Mondiali twice before. In 1998, Adriano Baso became the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli champion at the wheel of the F355 Challenge, the second model ever to participate in the competition (after the Ferrari 348 Challenge). Alessandro Pagni claimed the title with the same car in the Coppa Shell. In 2022, Thomas Neubauer (who became a Ferrari official driver in the 2024 season) won the Trofeo Pirelli, Marco Pulcini triumphed in the Trofeo Pirelli AM, while Franz Engstler and Joakim Olander took the Coppa Shell and Coppa Shell AM titles, respectively. All were driving the 488 Challenge Evo.

Imola hosts world championship. In April 2024, the Autodromo di Imola hosted its first-ever round of the world’s largest Endurance competition, with three 499Ps on the track – the two official entries from Ferrari – AF Corse, numbers 50 and 51, and the number 83 entered by the AF Corse team – alongside the 296 LMGT3s. The 6 Hours of Imola came to Italy just a few weeks after the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans, which, like the previous year, saw a spectacular Ferrari victory.

History. Imola and Ferrari share a deep emotional bond, starting with the circuit’s renaming in 1988 after Enzo and Dino Ferrari following the death of the Maranello company’s founder. Over the years, Ferrari has featured prominently in the many races at the Romagna circuit, including 30 Formula 1 Grands Prix, with the most recent podium finish earned by Charles Leclerc in May. Over the decades, the circuit has hosted various endurance races, with the 500 Kilometres of Imola standing out. In 1972, Ferrari secured a one-two finish with the 312 PB, culminating in the most recent event, the FIA World Endurance Championship round last April.

The track, which opened in 1953, features frequent elevation changes and a highly technical layout. One of the few circuits that runs anti-clockwise, it comprises 20 bends, some of which are world-famous, such as “Tosa”, “Acque Minerali”, and “Rivazza”.