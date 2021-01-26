    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Daniel Mancinelli

    • 1988-07-23
      born
    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2013
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    13.82
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    235.00
    points overall
    17
    race contested
    • 161 in 2013 Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season for points won
    • 3rd December 2016, Daytona Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2013, Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season
    • 3° in Monza Race-1 2013
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    11 times out of 17
    64.71%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 17
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    15 times out of 17
    88.24%
    retirements
    2 times out of 17
    11.76%

    personal performance

    Wins
    7 times out of 17
    41.18%
    pole positions
    7 times out of 17
    41.18%
    fastest laps
    7 times out of 17
    41.18%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    41.18%
    2
    17.65%
    3
    5.88%
    4
    0%
    5
    5.88%
    6
    5.88%
    7
    5.88%
    8
    5.88%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    7
    3
    1
    0
    1
    1
    1
    1
    0
    0
