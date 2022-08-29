Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver

Carl CAVERS

Ferrari Challenge UK Driver
1standings

carl cavers

  • GBR
    country
ferrari challenge
2022
debut year
2
seasons
career
12.45
average points
0
titles
numbers
137.00
points overall
11
race contested
  • 65 in 2022 Coppa Shell UK
    best season for points won
  • 25th June 2023, Brands Hatch Race-2
    last race
  • 4° in 2022, Coppa Shell UK
    best season
  • 2° in Brands Hatch Race-1 2022
    first top 10

current season

  • Trofeo Pirelli
    challenge UK
  • Graypaul Nottingham
    team
  • 51
    race number
  • 3
    position
  • 71.00
    points
  • Trofeo Pirelli AM
    challenge Europe
  • Graypaul Nottingham
    team
  • 451
    race number
  • 24
    position
  • 1.00
    points

career

10
5
1
27.27%
2
36.36%
3
27.27%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
3
4
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

driver results

podium finishes
90.91%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
90.91%
retirements
9.09%

personal performance

Wins
27.27%
pole positions
36.36%
fastest laps
36.36%
Discover more