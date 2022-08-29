Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Auto
Racing
Collections
Universe
Corporate
Ferrari logo
PRESS
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Carl
CAVERS
1
standings
carl
cavers
GBR
country
ferrari challenge
2022
debut year
2
seasons
career
12.45
average points
0
titles
numbers
137.00
points overall
11
race contested
65 in 2022 Coppa Shell UK
best season for points won
25th June 2023, Brands Hatch Race-2
last race
4° in 2022, Coppa Shell UK
best season
2° in Brands Hatch Race-1 2022
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli
challenge UK
Graypaul Nottingham
team
51
race number
3
position
71.00
points
Trofeo Pirelli AM
challenge Europe
Graypaul Nottingham
team
451
race number
24
position
1.00
points
career
10
5
1
27.27%
2
36.36%
3
27.27%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
3
4
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
90.91%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
90.91%
retirements
9.09%
personal
performance
Wins
27.27%
pole positions
36.36%
fastest laps
36.36%
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
Discover more
2
news
LATEST NEWS
28 Jun
Ferrari Challenge UK
Reports
from
the
Brands
Hatch
paddock
26 Jun
Ferrari Challenge UK
Drivers
quotes
from
Race
2
at
Brands
Hatch
25 Jun
Ferrari Challenge UK
De
Zille
&
Simmerson
take
first
wins
of
season
CORSO
PILOTA
Live track emotions with Ferrari
find out more
standings
news