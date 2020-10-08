Logo

    Andrew Moon, driver in Ferrari Challenge APAC - Korea.
    1standings

    Andrew Moon

    • KOR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2016
    debut year
    5
    seasons
    career
    10.52
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    431.50
    points overall
    41
    race contested
    • 209 in 2019 Coppa Shell AM APAC
      best season for points won
    • 7th March 2020, Bahrain International Circuit Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2019, Coppa Shell AM APAC
      best season
    • 10° in Sepang Race-1 2016
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    15 times out of 41
    36.59%
    finishes greater than 10
    2 times out of 41
    4.88%
    finishes less than 10
    33 times out of 41
    80.49%
    retirements
    2 times out of 41
    4.88%

    personal performance

    Wins
    8 times out of 41
    19.51%
    pole positions
    8 times out of 41
    19.51%
    fastest laps
    5 times out of 41
    12.2%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    19.51%
    2
    7.32%
    3
    9.76%
    4
    21.95%
    5
    4.88%
    6
    2.44%
    7
    12.2%
    8
    0%
    9
    2.44%
    10
    2.44%
    position
    8
    3
    4
    9
    2
    1
    5
    0
    1
    1
