Kurzejewski wins in Abu Dhabi, Yamaguchi celebrates the title

Trofeo Pirelli Winter Challenge. At the end of a race staged at night, Matt Kurzejewski of Ferrari Westlake regained the win. Starting first on the grid after qualifying, he maintained his concentration and defended his spot for 14 laps, recording a best time of 1’58’’144. Second place was taken by Jeremy Clarke of Ferrari Beverly Hills, who held off third-place finisher Carl Cavers of Graypaul Nottingham.

Coppa Shell Winter Challenge. Tani Hanna (Formula Racing) returned to victory in the latest round in Abu Dhabi. Starting third on the grid, first in his class, Hanna signed a best lap time of 1'58''429.

Trofeo Pirelli Am APAC. Yudai Uchida of Rosso Scuderia maintained his winning streak to end the weekend on the top podium spot. Taking his top podium placements to eight this season, he dominated the race overtaking Philippe Prette in lap 8 and clocking a best lap time of 1’57’’703 in lap 9.

Coppa Shell Asia Pacific. A banner year for Kazuyuki Yamaguchi (Cornes Osaka), who despite finishing Race 2 in third position, is crowned champion of the series. Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Shiba) finished the race second in position.

For Yamaguchi, in his fourth year in the Asia Pacific one-make series, this is his second success in the same class, following the one recorded in 2020. The 2022 season saw the Japanese driver take the top step of the podium on six occasions at Suzuka, Fuji, Mugello - with two victories -,Imola, Abu Dhabi.

The Coppa Shell Am class saw Baby Kei (Cornes Osaka) dominating the race for the second time this weekend withholding his winning streak. Shigeru Kamiue (European Version) had no choice but to settle for second position.