    8 Hours of Bahrain

    FIA WORLD ENDURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

    2022 RACE REVIEW

    Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Ferrari clinched their second consecutive FIA World Endurance Championship title. The result came at the end of the 8 Hours of Bahrain, won by teammates Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco at the wheel of the number 52 Ferrari of AF Corse. The Prancing Horse thus ended the final World Endurance Championship season for the LMGTE Pro class cars on a high note. The Maranello company won four constructors’ titles (2016, 2017, 2021 and 2022) with the 488 GTE. James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi also drove it to three drivers’ titles (2017, 2021 and 2022). This is Ferrari's sixteenth World Endurance Championship title. It was sealed in the 488 GTE’s last race in the premier class for production-derived GTs.
    Track Temp38.80 ºCHour 1
    Air Temp33.90 ºCHour 1
    Track Temp30.20 ºCHour 8
    Air Temp28.40 ºCHour 8
    • AF Corse#52M. MOLINA / A. FUOCO
    • Race Result1
    • Fastest Lap1:58.228
    • Pit Stop7
    • Laps231
    • Total time8:02:14.565
    AVG SPEED
    TOP SPEED
    AVG SPEED
    TOP SPEED
    • AF Corse#51A. PIER GUIDI / J. CALADO
    • Race Result5
    • Fastest Lap1:57.993
    • Pit Stop7
    • Laps227
    • Total time8:00:46.859
    • Gap from leader4 Laps
    AVG SPEED
    TOP SPEED
    AVG SPEED
    TOP SPEED
    We are really delighted with another great victory, with two world titles that will add to our already extensive trophy cabinet at Maranello.
    It was the best possible conclusion to the LMGTE Pro series, a category in which we have been leading players with the most wins and great performances from our drivers and cars. Again today, apart from the technical problem we had with the 51, we also dominated this race. It was a great team victory, as always. Molina and Fuoco’s first FIA WEC win is a fitting reward for a crew that had a fantastic season, just missing out on second place in the championship standings and performing at the highest level. Pier Guidi and Calado’s third title is a testament to their talent. We are privileged to have crews that work well together, and the results prove it.
    Antonello Coletta
    Head of Attività Sportive GT
    It was a race packed with conflicting emotions.
    When I returned to the pits, aware of the gearbox problem, I was distraught. Then when Alessandro stepped onboard and drove an hour and a half in fifth gear, time seemed to stand still. It’s fantastic to have won our third world title and to retain the constructors’ title, an honour for the entire team. I am overjoyed for everyone because of our great work at Maranello and on the track.
    James Calado
    #51
    I don’t know how to describe my feelings during this race.
    When I climbed into the car for the last stint, I didn’t know if I’d make it to the end. I wanted to get the car to the finish. When I finally saw the chequered flag, it was like glimpsing an oasis in the desert. I think the key to winning this year was our ability to optimise each race without leaving a single point behind on the table, and this determination was the basis of this victory. We thank the entire Ferrari team.
    Alessandro Pier Guidi
    #51
    I am delighted with the result,
    our first victory in the World Endurance Championship, and for the whole team, whom I want to congratulate because they did a tremendous job throughout the season.
    Antonio Fuoco
    #52
    We ran a great race displaying good pace
    and managing the tyres well, unquestionably a strong point of our 488 GTE. I am happy not only to have climbed the top step of the podium for the first time in the WEC but, above all, to have contributed to a second straight constructors’ title. We did a great job.
    Miguel Molina
    #52
    • Iron Dames#85R. FREY / M. GATTING / S. BOVY
    • Race Result3
    • FASTEST LAP2:00.434
    • PIT STOP7
    • LAPS226
    • TOTAL TIME8:01:10.634
    • GAP FROM LEADER18.839
    • AF Corse#54T. FLOHR / F. CASTELLACCI / N. CASSIDY
    • Race Result7
    • FASTEST LAP1:59.284
    • PIT STOP9
    • LAPS226
    • TOTAL TIME8:02:22.074
    • GAP FROM LEADER1:30.279

    Other Crews

    PosDriversTeamCar
    9
    C. SCHIAVONI / M. CRESSONI / G. FISICHELLA
    Iron Lynx
    #60
    11
    S. MANN / C. ULRICH / T. VILANDER
    AF Corse
    #21
    13
    F. DEZOTEUX / P. RAGUES / G. AUBRY
    Spirit of Race
    #71

      Bahrain International Circuit

      Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

      First used by Formula 1 in 2004, the circuit boasts various hi-tech facilities, especially the VIP Tower, an eight-storey building from which guests can view the entire track. The circuit is 5.417 km long and a firm drivers' favourite, offering many places where they can pass their rivals.

      With a combination of fast and slow corners and an unusually long straight, the main difficulties are a lack of grip and tyre wear. The wind continually blows the desert sand onto the asphalt. To overcome this problem, the organisers have developed a bitumen with a very special grain that always ensures sufficient grip.

      Sectors
      Turns
      • LocationSakhirBahrain
      • Turns15
      • Circuit Length5 412 km
