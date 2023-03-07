Logo Content

    GT World Challenge

    The GT World Challenge, subdivided into four different championships (Europe, Asia, America and Australia), offers thrills and excitement with GT3-homologated cars.

    This is the territory the Prancing Horse will seek to conquer with its 2023 European début of the new Ferrari 296 GT3.

    In Europe, there are two series: The Sprint features two one-hour races per round, while Endurance events are three or six hours, with the 24-hour race running on the historic Spa circuit. In America, each event includes two 90-minute races plus the 8 Hours of Indianapolis. In the Asian competition, each leg consists of two 60-minute races, while in Australia, the format features endurance races and sprints.

    07-08 • March • 2023
    Ferrari Competizioni GT - GTWC Europe: Paul Ricard Test Days 2022
    EUROPE
    30 March - 2 April • 2023
    Ferrari Competizioni GT - GT World Challenge America: Sonoma 2022
    AMERICA
    22-23 • April • 2023
    Ferrari CGT – GTWC Europe Endurance Monza 2023 Card
    EUROPE
    28-30 • April • 2023
    NOLA 2023
    AMERICA
    12-14 • May • 2023
    Chang 2023
    ASIA
    13-14 • May • 2023
    Ferrari Competizioni GT - GTWC Europe: Brands-hatch 2022
    EUROPE
    19-21 • May • 2023
    COTA 2023
    AMERICA
    23-24 • May • 2023
    Ferrari Competizioni GT - GTWC Europe: Spa Test Days 2022
    EUROPE
    3-4 • June • 2023
    Ferrari Competizioni GT - GTWC Europe: Paul Ricard 2022
    EUROPE
    16-18 • June • 2023
    Ferrari Competizioni GT - GT World Challenge Asia: Fuji 2022
    ASIA
    16-18 • June • 2023
    Ferrari Competizioni GT - GT World Challenge America: VIR 2022
    AMERICA
    29 June - 2 July • 2023
    Ferrari Competizioni GT - GTWC Europe: 24h Spa 2022
    EUROPE
    14-16 • July • 2023
    Ferrari Competizioni GT - GT World Challenge Asia: Suzuka 2022
    ASIA
    15-16 • July • 2023
    Ferrari Competizioni GT - GTWC Europe: Misano 2022
    EUROPE
    21-23 • July • 2023
    ASIA
    29-30 • July • 2023
    Ferrari CGT – GTWC Europe Endurance Nurburgring 2023 Card
    EUROPE
    18-20 • August • 2023
    Ferrari Competizioni GT - GT World Challenge America: Road America 2022
    AMERICA
    18-20 • August • 2023
    Ferrari Competizioni GT - GT World Challenge Asia: Okayama 2022
    ASIA
    2-3 • September • 2023
    Ferrari CGT – GTWC Europe Sprint Hockenheim 2023 Card
    EUROPE
    16-17 • September • 2023
    Ferrari Competizioni GT - GTWC Europe: Valencia 2022
    EUROPE
    22-24 • September • 2023
    Ferrari Competizioni GT - GT World Challenge America: Sebring 2022
    AMERICA
    22-24 • September • 2023
    Ferrari Competizioni GT - GT World Challenge Asia: Sepang 2022
    ASIA
    30 September - 1 October • 2023
    Ferrari Competizioni GT - GTWC Europe: Barcelona 2022
    EUROPE
    5-7 • October • 2023
    Ferrari Competizioni GT - GT World Challenge America: Indianapolis 2022
    AMERICA
    14-15 • October • 2023
    Ferrari Competizioni GT - GTWC Europe: Zandvoort 2022
    EUROPE
