10 MarGT World Challenge Europe
This is the territory the Prancing Horse will seek to conquer with its 2023 European début of the new Ferrari 296 GT3.
In Europe, there are two series: The Sprint features two one-hour races per round, while Endurance events are three or six hours, with the 24-hour race running on the historic Spa circuit. In America, each event includes two 90-minute races plus the 8 Hours of Indianapolis. In the Asian competition, each leg consists of two 60-minute races, while in Australia, the format features endurance races and sprints.