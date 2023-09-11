Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Jonathan
BENNETT
1
standings
Jonathan
BENNETT
USA
country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
3
average points
0
titles
numbers
12.00
points overall
4
race contested
10th September 2023, Road America Race-2
last race
6° in Sonoma Race-1 2023
first top 10
current
season
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
25%
5
0%
6
25%
7
0%
8
0%
9
50%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
2
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
3
news
LATEST NEWS
2 days
Corse Clienti
Comments
from
Race
2
podium
at
Spa
in
Ferrari
Challenge
UK
2 days
Corse Clienti
Driver
comments
from
the
Coppa
Shell
Race-2
podium
at
Spa
2 days
Corse Clienti
Driver
comments
from
the
Trofeo
Pirelli
Race-2
podium
at
Spa
