    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Tina Kok driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - DNK
    1standings

    Tina Kok

    • DNK
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2017
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    0.94
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    16.00
    points overall
    17
    race contested
    • 7 in 2017 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 13th May 2018, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 21° in 2017, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 8° in Spa-Francorchamps Race-1 2018
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 17
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    15 times out of 17
    88.24%
    finishes less than 10
    2 times out of 17
    11.76%
    retirements
    0 times out of 17
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 17
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 17
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 17
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    5.88%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    5.88%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    1
    0
    0
    0
    1
    0
    0
    • standings
    • news