    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Robin Jensen driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - SWE
    1standings

    Robin Jensen

    • SWE
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2017
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    4.69
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    61.00
    points overall
    13
    race contested
    • 61 in 2017 Trofeo Pirelli Am Europe
      best season for points won
    • 29th October 2017, Finale Mondiale Trofeo Pirelli
      last race
    • 7° in 2017, Trofeo Pirelli Am Europe
      best season

    driver results

    podium finishes
    1 times out of 13
    7.69%
    finishes greater than 10
    2 times out of 13
    15.38%
    finishes less than 10
    10 times out of 13
    76.92%
    retirements
    1 times out of 13
    7.69%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 13
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 13
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 13
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    7.69%
    4
    7.69%
    5
    7.69%
    6
    15.38%
    7
    7.69%
    8
    23.08%
    9
    0%
    10
    7.69%
    position
    0
    0
    1
    1
    1
    2
    1
    3
    0
    1
