    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Peter Knoflach driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - CH
    1standings

    Peter Knoflach

    • CH
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2015
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    5.11
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    46.00
    points overall
    9
    race contested
    • 14 in 2015 Trofeo Pirelli Am APAC
      best season for points won
    • 11th September 2016, Hockenheim Race-2
      last race
    • 15° in 2015, Trofeo Pirelli Am APAC
      best season
    • 6° in Paul Ricard Race-1 2015
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 9
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    2 times out of 9
    22.22%
    finishes less than 10
    7 times out of 9
    77.78%
    retirements
    0 times out of 9
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 9
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 9
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 9
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    11.11%
    6
    44.44%
    7
    11.11%
    8
    11.11%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    1
    4
    1
    1
    0
    0
    • standings
    • news