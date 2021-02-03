Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Per Nielsen driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - DNK
    1standings

    Per Nielsen

    • DNK
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2016
    debut year
    4
    seasons
    career
    4.09
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    118.50
    points overall
    29
    race contested
    • 40.5 in 2017 Trofeo Pirelli Am Europe
      best season for points won
    • 24th October 2019, Mugello Race-2
      last race
    • 10° in 2017, Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season
    • 6° in Le Mans 2016
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 29
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    5 times out of 29
    17.24%
    finishes less than 10
    23 times out of 29
    79.31%
    retirements
    0 times out of 29
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 29
    0%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 29
    3.45%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 29
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    10.34%
    5
    6.9%
    6
    13.79%
    7
    10.34%
    8
    10.34%
    9
    10.34%
    10
    17.24%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    3
    2
    4
    3
    3
    3
    5
    • standings
    • news