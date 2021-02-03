    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge Driver Nicklas Nielsen
    1standings

    Nicklas Nielsen

    • 1997-02-06
      born
    • DNK
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2017
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    18.59
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    316.00
    points overall
    17
    race contested
    • 282 in 2018 Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season for points won
    • 4th November 2018, Monza Finale Mondiale
      last race
    • 1° in 2108, Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season
    • 1° in in Mugello Race-1 2017
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    17 times out of 17
    100%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 17
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    17 times out of 17
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 17
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    13 times out of 17
    76.47%
    pole positions
    10 times out of 17
    58.82%
    fastest laps
    11 times out of 17
    64.71%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    76.47%
    2
    17.65%
    3
    5.88%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    13
    3
    1
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
