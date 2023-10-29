Driver comments from the Finali Mondiali Trofeo Pirelli and Am podium

After an intense race, marked by several collisions, without consequences for the drivers, which forced several stoppages and a Safety Car entrance, Thomas Fleming (HR Owen - FF Corse) was able to claim the world championship title, ahead of Eliseo Donno (Radicci Automobili), and Adrian Sutil (Gohm - Baron Motorsport). The top three were awarded by Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari Chief Executive Officer; Enrico Galliera, Ferrari Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer; and Antonello Coletta, Ferrari Global Head Endurance and Corse Clienti.

In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Franz Engstler (Charles Pozzi GT Racing) took an encore after having won the European championship. Behind him were Marc Muzzo (Ferrari of Ontario) and Nobuhiro Imada (Rosso Scuderia).

Thomas Fleming, Trofeo Pirelli winner: