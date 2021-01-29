Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Jan Danis, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - CZE
    1standings

    Jan Danis

    • CZE
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2011
    debut year
    6
    seasons
    career
    8.89
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    249.00
    points overall
    28
    race contested
    • 102 in 2019 Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 24th October 2019, Mugello Race-2
      last race
    • 3° in 2019, Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season
    • 6° in Monza Race-1 2011
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    6 times out of 28
    21.43%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 28
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    23 times out of 28
    82.14%
    retirements
    5 times out of 28
    17.86%

    personal performance

    Wins
    3 times out of 28
    10.71%
    pole positions
    2 times out of 28
    7.14%
    fastest laps
    3 times out of 28
    10.71%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    10.71%
    2
    10.71%
    3
    3.57%
    4
    7.14%
    5
    10.71%
    6
    25%
    7
    7.14%
    8
    0%
    9
    3.57%
    10
    3.57%
    position
    3
    3
    1
    2
    3
    7
    2
    0
    1
    1
