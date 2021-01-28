    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Jacques Duyver, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - BEL
    1standings

    Jacques Duyver

    • BEL
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2013
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    11.63
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    372.00
    points overall
    32
    race contested
    • 213 in 2015 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 3rd December 2016, Daytona Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2015, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 6° in Le Mans 2013
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    17 times out of 32
    53.13%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 32
    3.13%
    finishes less than 10
    28 times out of 32
    87.5%
    retirements
    3 times out of 32
    9.38%

    personal performance

    Wins
    7 times out of 32
    21.88%
    pole positions
    5 times out of 32
    15.63%
    fastest laps
    4 times out of 32
    12.5%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    21.88%
    2
    9.38%
    3
    21.88%
    4
    9.38%
    5
    6.25%
    6
    9.38%
    7
    3.13%
    8
    6.25%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    7
    3
    7
    3
    2
    3
    1
    2
    0
    0
