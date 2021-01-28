Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Jack Brown, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - GBR
    1standings

    Jack Brown

    • GBR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2018
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    16.83
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    202.00
    points overall
    12
    race contested
    • 150 in 2019 Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 29th September 2019, Imola Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2019, Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season
    • 9° in Silverstone Race-2 2018
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    11 times out of 12
    91.67%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 12
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    13 times out of 12
    108.33%
    retirements
    1 times out of 12
    8.33%

    personal performance

    Wins
    2 times out of 12
    16.67%
    pole positions
    8 times out of 12
    66.67%
    fastest laps
    4 times out of 12
    33.33%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    16.67%
    2
    58.33%
    3
    16.67%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    8.33%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    8.33%
    10
    0%
    position
    2
    7
    2
    0
    0
    1
    0
    0
    1
    0
