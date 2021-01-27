    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Galip Atar, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - TUR
    1standings

    Galip Atar

    • TUR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2016
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    11.37
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    216.00
    points overall
    19
    race contested
    • 209 in 2017 Trofeo Pirelli 458 Europe
      best season for points won
    • 29th October 2017, Finale Mondiale Coppa Shell
      last race
    • 1° in 2017, Trofeo Pirelli 458 Europe
      best season
    • 8° in Monza Race-2 2016
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    14 times out of 19
    73.68%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 19
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    16 times out of 19
    84.21%
    retirements
    3 times out of 19
    15.79%

    personal performance

    Wins
    4 times out of 19
    21.05%
    pole positions
    5 times out of 19
    26.32%
    fastest laps
    3 times out of 19
    15.79%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    21.05%
    2
    21.05%
    3
    26.32%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    5.26%
    9
    5.26%
    10
    0%
    position
    4
    4
    5
    0
    0
    0
    0
    1
    1
    0
