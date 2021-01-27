    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    1standings

    Dirk Adamski

    • 1963-09-01
      born
    • DEU
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2011
    debut year
    5
    seasons
    career
    8.56
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    471.00
    points overall
    55
    race contested
    • 161 in 2013 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 7th November 2015, Mugello - Race 2
      last race
    • 2° in 2013, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 2° in Monza Race-1 2011
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    19 times out of 55
    34.55%
    finishes greater than 10
    5 times out of 55
    9.09%
    finishes less than 10
    45 times out of 55
    81.82%
    retirements
    5 times out of 55
    9.09%

    personal performance

    Wins
    11 times out of 55
    20%
    pole positions
    6 times out of 55
    10.91%
    fastest laps
    5 times out of 55
    9.09%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    20%
    2
    7.27%
    3
    7.27%
    4
    1.82%
    5
    14.55%
    6
    9.09%
    7
    5.45%
    8
    5.45%
    9
    5.45%
    10
    5.45%
    position
    11
    4
    4
    1
    8
    5
    3
    3
    3
    3
