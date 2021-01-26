    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    1standings

    Christoforou Pantelis

    • UK
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2018
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    4.5
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    27.00
    points overall
    6
    race contested
    • 27 in 2018 Trofeo Pirelli Am
      best season for points won
    • 16th September 2018, Barcelona Race-2
      last race
    • 11° in 2018, Trofeo Pirelli Am
      best season

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 6
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 6
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    5 times out of 6
    83.33%
    retirements
    1 times out of 6
    16.67%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 6
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 6
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 6
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    16.67%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    33.33%
    8
    33.33%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    1
    0
    0
    2
    2
    0
    0
