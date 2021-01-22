    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Alex Palou, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - ES
    Alex Palou

    • 1997-04-01
      born
    • ES
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2016
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    19.5
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    39.00
    points overall
    2
    race contested
    • 39 in 2016 Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season for points won
    • 9th October 2016, Jerez Race-2
      last race
    • 7° in 2016, Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season
    • 2° in Jerez Race-1 2016
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    2 times out of 2
    100%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 2
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    2 times out of 2
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 2
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    1 times out of 2
    50%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 2
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 2
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    50%
    2
    50%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    1
    1
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
