    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Aleksey Basov, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - RUS
    1standings

    Aleksey Basov

    • 1977-04-22
      born
    • RUS
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2012
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    14.62
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    307.00
    points overall
    21
    race contested
    • 265 in 2012 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 31st July 2016, Sochi Race-2
      last race
    • 10° in 2016, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 2° in Monza Race-1 2012
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    16 times out of 21
    76.19%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 21
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    21 times out of 21
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 21
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    9 times out of 21
    42.86%
    pole positions
    7 times out of 21
    33.33%
    fastest laps
    6 times out of 21
    28.57%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    42.86%
    2
    23.81%
    3
    9.52%
    4
    4.76%
    5
    9.52%
    6
    0%
    7
    4.76%
    8
    0%
    9
    4.76%
    10
    0%
    position
    9
    5
    2
    1
    2
    0
    1
    0
    1
    0
