Logo Content

    6 Hours of Monza

    FIA WORLD ENDURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

    2022 RACE REVIEW

    A well-deserved potential win for Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco faded in the final seconds of an intense 6 Hours of Monza, fourth round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, forced to refuel with two laps left, in a race that nonetheless saw the pair on the podium alongside team-mates Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, third at the finish and new leaders in the standings. In the LMGTE Am class, historic podium for Iron Dames Bovy-Gatting-Frey, the first in the world championship for an all-female crew.
    Track Temp51.80 ºCHour 1
    Air Temp31.50 ºCHour 1
    Track Temp52.50 ºCHour 6
    Air Temp33.20 ºCHour 6
    • AF Corse#52M. MOLINA / A. FUOCO
    • Race Result2
    • Fastest Lap1:46.365
    • Pit Stop7
    • Laps181
    • Total time6:01:20.604
    • Gap from leader19.412
    AVG SPEED
    TOP SPEED
    AVG SPEED
    TOP SPEED
    • AF Corse#51A. PIER GUIDI / J. CALADO
    • Race Result3
    • Fastest Lap1:45.947
    • Pit Stop8
    • Laps181
    • Total time6:01:48.891
    • Gap from leader47.699
    AVG SPEED
    TOP SPEED
    AVG SPEED
    TOP SPEED
    We had just a couple of minutes to go for the win, but I'm happy for the team because everyone did a perfect job.
    The car was great today and we were forced to stop to refuel just enough to make it to the race finish. Our race was mistake-free, unfortunately luck was not on our side. A podium in Monza is always special and I want to thank Ferrari because everyone always works very hard, trying to improve every time and today we came close to success. I think we have taken a step forward this year and we are fighting alongside our team-mates. Now we will prepare for Fuji, a track that I like, where we expect lower temperatures than here.
    Miguel Molina
    #52
    It's a pity we couldn't win because we were fast today, we worked well and the race was developing in the right way, problem-free.
    One detail made the difference and cost us the win, which we regret because we could have brought home some important points. But that's the way sports are. I remain positive for the future, we will try to improve further, avoid mistakes to try to win. We will be returning to Japan after a few years and usually the weather is difficult to predict but, having an earlier date than usual, maybe it will be easier.
    Alessandro Pier Guidi
    #51
    • Iron Dames#85R. FREY / M. GATTING / S. BOVY
    • Race Result2
    • FASTEST LAP1:48.004
    • PIT STOP7
    • LAPS178
    • TOTAL TIME6:01:23.768
    • GAP FROM LEADER1 Lap
    • Iron Lynx#60C. SCHIAVONI / M. CRESSONI / G. FISICHELLA
    • Race Result4
    • FASTEST LAP1:47.966
    • PIT STOP8
    • LAPS178
    • TOTAL TIME6:02:22.924
    • GAP FROM LEADER1 Lap

    Other Crews

    PosDriversTeamCar
    5
    F. DEZOTEUX / P. RAGUES / G. AUBRY
    Spirit of Race
    #71
    7
    S. MANN / C. ULRICH / T. VILANDER
    AF Corse
    #21
    9
    T. FLOHR / F. CASTELLACCI / N. CASSIDY
    AF Corse
    #54

      Autodromo Nazionale Monza

      Monza is the last “temple of speed”

      Ferrari Challenge Europe 2021 - Monza

      The Lombard racetrack, immersed in a beautiful park, is the last remaining example of a track-type that has otherwise disappeared from the international automotive scene. Despite numerous changes to its design, Monza has always retained its distinguishing pace. The track boasts three high-speed straights “broken up” by very technical chicanes. The latter, together with the “fearsome” Lesmo and Parabolica turns, requires a good mechanical grip to avoid wasting a lot of time. The first chicane offers an excellent chance to overtake as the cars have to brake very violently on their approach. The Roggia chicane also gives drivers various opportunities to pass, especially if they can make the most of the Curva Grande.

      Autodromo Nazionale Monza (Italy)
      Sectors
      Turns
      • LocationMonzaItaly
      • Turns11
      • Circuit Length5 793 km
      • Race Review
      • LMGTE Pro
      • LMGTE Am
      • News
      • media gallery
      • Circuit Info
      • Circuit
      • Drivers
      • Calendar
      • Car