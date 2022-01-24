Auto
Racing
Store
Universe
Corporate
Auto
812 GTS
296 GTB
SF90 Stradale
SF90 Spider
F8 Tributo
F8 Spider
Ferrari Roma
Ferrari Portofino M
Special Series
Icona
Line Up
MyFerrari
MyFerrari App
Sign In
Register
Owners Club
Configurator
GT Racing
Past Models
Personalisation
Ferrari Tailor Made
Ferrari Genuine
Car services
Officine Classiche
Driving Courses
Driving Activities
Pre-Owned
Home
Why Approved
Models
Value your car
Dealers
Ferrari Dealers
Dealer Locator
Financial Services
Racing
Formula 1
Home
SF21 Reveal
Team
News
Races
Partners
Hospitality
Media Galleries
History
Ferrari Driver Academy
Home
Mission
Drivers
Media Galleries
News
Ferrari Esports
Home
Ferrari Esports FDA Team
Ferrari Esports Series
Competizioni GT
Home
News
GT Series
Official Drivers
Cars
Club Competizioni GT
LMH
Media Galleries
Partners
Corse Clienti
Home
News
Calendar
Ferrari Challenge
XX Programme
F1 Clienti
Bertolini 500
Ferrari Challenge drivers
Corso Pilota
Cars
Media galleries
Live Streaming
Partners
Finali Mondiali 2021
Store
Universe
News
The Official Ferrari Magazine
Ferrari Museums
Home
Ferrari Maranello Museum
Enzo Ferrari Modena Museum
Factory Tour
Personalised Experiences
Exclusive Events
Tickets and info
Ristorante Cavallino
Home
History
Massimo Bottura
Menu
The Restaurant
Contacts
Gift voucher
History
Ferrari Simulation Center
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi
Ferrari Land Barcelona
Corporate
2021
Season
Reviews
Competizioni
GT
Antonello Coletta
The most successful season in Prancing Horse history is the work of individuals and teams the world over, but with one principal architect: Antonello Coletta.
Discover more
Club
Competizioni
GT
The charm of the debutante
The stands of Barcelona’s Bernabeu stadium bear the famous inscription “Més que un Club” (‘More than a Club’) and, as a corresponding ideal, Club Competizioni GT also represents far more to its participants than just a club.
Discover more
Competizioni
GT
Davide Rigon
Davide Rigon’s GT World Challenge Europe season started with great expectations and confidence but ended abruptly early in the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.
Discover more
CIVM
Up in the mountains...
Ferrari enjoyed another successful hill climb racing season, following on from the already impressive results of 2020. Luca Gaetani won the overall drivers’ title in the Gruppo GT and the Trofeo Gruppo GT Cup of the Italian Hill Climb Championship.
Discover more
IMSA
A Promising Start
Ferrari made its biggest imprint on the 2021 IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship at Daytona International Speedway where a Ferrari 488 GTE and two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s took part in the famed 24 Hour race in January.
Discover more
Competizioni
GT
Nicklas Nielsen
Nicklas Nielsen accomplished the second consecutive FIA Endurance Trophy with François Perrodo and Alessio Rovera, with whom he also won the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Discover more
CIGT
A rewarding Italian GT Championship
The glory goes to Ferrari AF Corse’s Simon Mann who, in spite of his youthfulness, consolidates his position as Italian GT3 Pro-Am champion in the Sprint formula after the achievement in 2020.
Discover more
Le
Mans
Cup
Repeat performance from Iron Lynx
Just like in the ELMS... well almost! With five wins, six pole positions and six podiums out of seven races, Iron Lynx clinch the Michelin Le Mans Cup team title in GT3 class, the means of entry to the European Le Mans Series.
Discover more
Competizioni
GT
Miguel Molina
In his second full-time season in the FIA WEC, this year with Daniel Serra, Miguel Molina was one of the drivers who received less than they deserved.
Discover more
DTM
Historic first
Ferrari’s debut in the DTM, the historic German series that this year abandoned Class 1 cars in favour of GT3s, certainly did not go unnoticed.
Discover more
ALMS
A pass for the Le Mans dream
Since travelling to the Far East isn’t possible due to Covid-19, the organisers of the Asian Le Mans Series are arranging four races in the Persian Gulf between 13 and 20 February, two in Dubai and two in Abu Dhabi.
Discover more
Competizioni
GT
Daniel Serra
After joining James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi as the third driver in the number 51 488 GTE in the FIA WEC, Daniel Serra raced an entire World Championship season alongside Miguel Molina in the number 52 Ferrari.
Discover more
GTWCA
Championship Achievement in GT World Challenge
Jean-Claude Saada and Conrad Grunewald secured their first ever GT World Challenge America championship in the Am category after a nearly flawless run in the category.
Discover more
GTWCE
The lynx devours everything
Iron Lynx and its two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s made an immediate impact on their debut in the Pro category of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup, thanks to two highly competitive crews.
Discover more
CORSO
PILOTA
Live track emotions with Ferrari
find out more