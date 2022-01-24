Logo

    2021 Season Reviews

    Antonello Coletta
    The most successful season in Prancing Horse history is the work of individuals and teams the world over, but with one principal architect: Antonello Coletta.
    Club Competizioni GT Recap 2021
    The charm of the debutante
    The stands of Barcelona’s Bernabeu stadium bear the famous inscription “Més que un Club” (‘More than a Club’) and, as a corresponding ideal, Club Competizioni GT also represents far more to its participants than just a club.
    Davide Rigon
    Davide Rigon’s GT World Challenge Europe season started with great expectations and confidence but ended abruptly early in the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.
    Up in the mountains...
    Ferrari enjoyed another successful hill climb racing season, following on from the already impressive results of 2020. Luca Gaetani won the overall drivers’ title in the Gruppo GT and the Trofeo Gruppo GT Cup of the Italian Hill Climb Championship.
    A Promising Start
    Ferrari made its biggest imprint on the 2021 IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship at Daytona International Speedway where a Ferrari 488 GTE and two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s took part in the famed 24 Hour race in January.
    Nicklas Nielsen
    Nicklas Nielsen accomplished the second consecutive FIA Endurance Trophy with François Perrodo and Alessio Rovera, with whom he also won the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
    A triumph-filled season for Ferrari in the Italian Gran Turismo Championship.
    A rewarding Italian GT Championship
    The glory goes to Ferrari AF Corse’s Simon Mann who, in spite of his youthfulness, consolidates his position as Italian GT3 Pro-Am champion in the Sprint formula after the achievement in 2020.
    Just like in the ELMS... well almost!
    Repeat performance from Iron Lynx
    Just like in the ELMS... well almost! With five wins, six pole positions and six podiums out of seven races, Iron Lynx clinch the Michelin Le Mans Cup team title in GT3 class, the means of entry to the European Le Mans Series.
    Miguel Molina
    In his second full-time season in the FIA WEC, this year with Daniel Serra, Miguel Molina was one of the drivers who received less than they deserved.
    Historic first
    Ferrari’s debut in the DTM, the historic German series that this year abandoned Class 1 cars in favour of GT3s, certainly did not go unnoticed.
    A pass for the Le Mans dream
    Since travelling to the Far East isn’t possible due to Covid-19, the organisers of the Asian Le Mans Series are arranging four races in the Persian Gulf between 13 and 20 February, two in Dubai and two in Abu Dhabi.
    Daniel Serra
    After joining James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi as the third driver in the number 51 488 GTE in the FIA WEC, Daniel Serra raced an entire World Championship season alongside Miguel Molina in the number 52 Ferrari.
    Championship Achievement in GT World Challenge
    Jean-Claude Saada and Conrad Grunewald secured their first ever GT World Challenge America championship in the Am category after a nearly flawless run in the category.
    The lynx devours everything
    Iron Lynx and its two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s made an immediate impact on their debut in the Pro category of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup, thanks to two highly competitive crews.
